Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Vintage Car Show is rescheduled to Aug. 23

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/17/2020 at 1:54am

The 55th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show will take place Aug. 23 at Potter Jr. High School.

FALLBROOK – Doug Allen, president of Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, and the club's car show chairs, Steve Shapiro and Michael McGuire, have announced that due to the current health crisis along with important state and local mandates on public gatherings, the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club has determined it is in the public's best interest to reschedule their 55th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show.

The new date is Aug. 23, and it will still be held at Potter Jr. High School in Fallbrook. Anyone who has questions can visit http://www.FallbrookVintageCarClub.org or call Steve Shapiro at (760) 390-1423.

Submitted by Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/17/2020 06:09