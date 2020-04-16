Vintage Car Show is rescheduled to Aug. 23

FALLBROOK – Doug Allen, president of Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, and the club's car show chairs, Steve Shapiro and Michael McGuire, have announced that due to the current health crisis along with important state and local mandates on public gatherings, the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club has determined it is in the public's best interest to reschedule their 55th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show.

The new date is Aug. 23, and it will still be held at Potter Jr. High School in Fallbrook. Anyone who has questions can visit http://www.FallbrookVintageCarClub.org or call Steve Shapiro at (760) 390-1423.

Submitted by Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.