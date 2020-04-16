Chef Bar shares knowledge with followers during quarantine period 

Executive Chef Anthony Bar is hosting mini cooking shows on his Instagram account while his restaurant, Meritage at Callaway Winery, is closed during the COVID-19 crisis. Village News/Courtesy photo

Executive Chef Anthony Bar decided that since he was unable to continue cooking at Meritage Restaurant at Callaway Winery due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent quarantine orders, he would share a little bit of his knowledge in the kitchen with his followers on social media.

"Most of the people, 99% of American people, don't choose to eat at home every single day," Bar said in a phone interview. "Most of them like going out to a restaurant at least three or four times a week, so, I can understand that it's challenging for people to now have to figure out what they are going to eat e...