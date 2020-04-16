Fans invited to compete for 'Friends' reunion special spot

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The big upcoming "Friends" reunion special is inviting a few extra friends - maybe even you.

Castmembers of the popular show have announced that five fans will get a chance to watch the reunion taping live and rub shoulders with stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

"Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping where you'll get to see us all together again for the first time in ages, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had," the cast announced Tuesday. "P...