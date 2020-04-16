Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Kesha, Andra Day kick off all-star event fighting COVID-19

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/18/2020 at 5:51pm



MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B singer Andra Day performed her inspirational anthem "Rise Up," former One Direction member Niall Horan thanked health care workers and teachers, and pop star Kesha played piano while singing positive lyrics to kick off an all-star event aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew McConaughey, Jack Black, Heidi Klum, Jason Segel, Tim Gunn, Matthew Bomer and Jameela Jamil also made appearances in the first hour of "One World: Together At Home," an eight-hour event broken in two formats: A six-hour stream which began at 2 p.m. EDT, fo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/18/2020 18:37