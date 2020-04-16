Kesha, Andra Day kick off all-star event fighting COVID-19

MESFIN FEKADU

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — R&B singer Andra Day performed her inspirational anthem "Rise Up," former One Direction member Niall Horan thanked health care workers and teachers, and pop star Kesha played piano while singing positive lyrics to kick off an all-star event aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew McConaughey, Jack Black, Heidi Klum, Jason Segel, Tim Gunn, Matthew Bomer and Jameela Jamil also made appearances in the first hour of "One World: Together At Home," an eight-hour event broken in two formats: A six-hour stream which began at 2 p.m. EDT, fo...