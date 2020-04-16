Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

16 killed in shooting rampage, deadliest in Canadian history

 
Last updated 4/19/2020 at 7:14pm



ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — A gunman disguised as a police officer went on a rampage across the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, shooting people in their homes and setting fires, leaving 16 people dead Sunday, in the deadliest such attack in the country's history. Officials said the suspected shooter was also dead.

A police officer was among those killed. Several bodies were found inside and outside one home in the small, rural town of Portapique, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Halifax — what police called the first scene. Bodies were also found at other locat...



