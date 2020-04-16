Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to virus

KELVIN CHAN, BEATRICE DUPUY and ARIJETA LAJKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - The CCTV footage from a Dutch business park shows a man in a black cap pouring the contents of a white container at the base of a cellular radio tower. Flames burst out as the man jogs back to his Toyota to flee into the evening.

It's a scene that's been repeated dozens of times in recent weeks in Europe, where conspiracy theories linking new 5G mobile networks and the coronavirus pandemic are fueling arson attacks on cell towers.

Popular beliefs and conspiracy theories that wireless communications pose a threat ha...