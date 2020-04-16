France finds more than 1,000 virus cases on aircraft carrier
Last updated 4/17/2020 at 12:48pm
JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and ELAINE GANLEY
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — The French navy is investigating how the coronavirus infected more than 1,000 sailors aboard the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, amid growing pressure on government leaders to explain how it could have happened.
The ship, France's biggest carrier and the flagship of its navy, is undergoing a lengthy disinfection process since returning to its home base in Toulon five days ago.
One person remains in intensive care and some 20 others hospitalized, navy spokesman Cmdr. Eric Lavault told The Associated Press.
Two of four U....
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)