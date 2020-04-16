NFPA urges added caution for home fire safety during COVID-19 pandemic

QUINCY, Mass. – As the public largely remains at home in response to COVID-19, the National Fire Protection Association urges added caution for home fire safety in the days and weeks ahead.

According to NFPA, cooking, heating, and electrical equipment are among the leading causes of home fires year-round.

“We already see the majority of fires happening in homes,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, said. “As people spend much more time at home and engage in activities that significantly contribute to the home fire problem, it’s critical that they rec...