Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

NFPA urges added caution for home fire safety during COVID-19 pandemic

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/17/2020 at 3:54am



QUINCY, Mass. – As the public largely remains at home in response to COVID-19, the National Fire Protection Association urges added caution for home fire safety in the days and weeks ahead.

According to NFPA, cooking, heating, and electrical equipment are among the leading causes of home fires year-round.

“We already see the majority of fires happening in homes,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, said. “As people spend much more time at home and engage in activities that significantly contribute to the home fire problem, it’s critical that they rec...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019