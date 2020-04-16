Top antiviral benefits of elderberry
Last updated 4/17/2020 at 4:17am
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Natural antiviral substances have been used for centuries to fight common infections, but interest has grown around elderberries, a purple berry long used for its cold and flu-reducing properties. Researchers believe elderberry’s antiviral properties may be valuable in the widespread prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral illnesses.
Elderberries, small, dark purple berries grown on the Sambucus tree, are well known for their cold and flu-fighting properties. Used medicinally for centuries to reduce cold symptoms and other ailments, researchers bel...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)