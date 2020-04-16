Analysis: Pandemic fallout tracks nation's political divide

JULIE PACE

AP Washington Bureau Chief

WASHINGTON (AP) - America's entrenched political divide is now playing out over matters of life and death.

Republican governors, urged on by President Donald Trump, are taking the first steps toward reopening parts of their states' economies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and without adhering to the president's own guidelines. Democratic governors are largely keeping strict stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures in place, resisting small pockets of Trump-aligned protesters and public pressure from the president.

The fault line...