Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Facebook to warn users who 'liked' coronavirus hoaxes

 
Last updated 4/17/2020 at 9:36am

BARBARA ORTUTAY and AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

Facebook will soon let you know if you shared or interacted with dangerous coronavirus misinformation on the site, the latest in a string of aggressive efforts the social media giant is taking to contain an outbreak of viral falsehoods.

The new notice will be sent to users who have clicked on, reacted to, or commented on posts featuring harmful or false claims about COVID-19 after they have been removed by moderators. The alert, which will start appearing on Facebook in the coming weeks, will direct users to a site where the World Health O...



