Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy

In this March 21, 2020, file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington. AP photo/Patrick Semansky photo

Lauran Neergaard and Julie Pace

The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday, April 14, the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation's economy, adding a dose of caution to increasingly optimistic projections from the White House.

"We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we're not there yet," Fauci said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Fauci's comments come as President Donald Trump and others in the administration weigh h...