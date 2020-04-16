Fauci: 'We're not there yet' on key steps to reopen economy
Last updated 4/17/2020 at 4:31am
Lauran Neergaard and Julie Pace
The Associated Press
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday, April 14, the U.S. does not yet have the critical testing and tracing procedures needed to begin reopening the nation's economy, adding a dose of caution to increasingly optimistic projections from the White House.
"We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we're not there yet," Fauci said in an interview with The Associated Press.
Fauci's comments come as President Donald Trump and others in the administration weigh h...
