Global health crisis pits economic against health concerns

People sit on benches obeying the social distancing in St James's Park in London, as the country continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Sunday, April 19, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

WILL WEISSERT and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The global health crisis is taking a nasty political turn with tensions worsening between governments locked down to keep the coronavirus at bay and people yearning to restart stalled economies and forestall fears of a depression.

Protesters worrying about their livelihoods and bucking what the called infringements on their freedom took to the streets in some places. A few countries were acting act to ease restrictions, but most of the world remains unified in insisting it's much too early to take more aggressive steps.

In the...