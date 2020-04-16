Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president

PAUL WEBER and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stores in Texas can begin selling merchandise with curbside service, and hospitals can resume nonessential surgeries. In Florida, people are returning to beaches and parks. And protesters are clamoring for more.

Governors eager to rescue their economies and feeling heat from demonstrators and President Donald Trump are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus, even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too fast could prove disastrous.

Protests against stay-at-home orders org...