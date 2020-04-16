"I just can't do this." Harried parents forgo home school

GILLIAN FLACCUS and JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

Frustration is mounting as more families across the U.S. enter their second or even third week of distance learning - and some overwhelmed parents say it will be their last.

Amid the barrage of learning apps, video meet-ups and e-mailed assignments that pass as pandemic home school, some frustrated and exhausted parents are choosing to disconnect entirely for the rest of the academic year. Others are cramming all their children's school work into the weekend or taking days off work to help their kids with a week's worth of assignments in o...