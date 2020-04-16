Lacking US coordination, states team up on when to reopen

GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

President Donald Trump, in a roller-coaster week of reversals and contradictions, told governors to "call your own shots" on lifting stay-at-home orders once the coronavirus threat subsides. But then he took to Twitter to push some to reopen their economies quickly and tell them it was their job to ramp up testing.

"This is mayhem," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday. "We need a coordinated approach between the federal government and the states."

In the absence of one, Cuomo and sixteen other governors representing half the nation's population have organ...