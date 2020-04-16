'LIBERATE!': Trump goads states to lift virus restrictions

ZEKE MILLER and MATT SEDENSKY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after laying out a roadmap for gradually reopening the economy, President Donald Trump urged his supporters to "LIBERATE" three states led by Democratic governors Friday, in effect encouraging protests against the stay-at-home restrictions aimed at stopping the coronavirus.

The president took to Twitter with the kind of rhetoric some of his supporters have used in demanding the lifting of the orders that have thrown millions of Americans out of work.

"LIBERATE MINNESOTA!" "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" "LIBERATE VIRGINIA," Trump...