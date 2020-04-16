Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Probe sought in Trump administration's ouster of scientist

 
Last updated 4/23/2020 at 4:12pm

RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Calls mounted Thursday for an investigation into the ouster of a senior government scientist who says he's being punished for opposing widespread use of an unproven drug President Donald Trump touted as a remedy for COVID-19.

Rick Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, says he was summarily removed from his job earlier this week and reassigned to a lesser role because he resisted political pressure to allow widespread use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug favored by Trump.

