Reinstate? Reassign? Navy to decide fate of fired captain
Last updated 4/18/2020 at 5:42pm
LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy's top admiral will soon decide the fate of the ship captain who was fired after pleading for commanders to move faster to safeguard his coronavirus-infected crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
In the glare of a public spotlight, Adm. Mike Gilday will decide whether Navy Capt. Brett Crozier stepped out of line when he went around his chain of command and sent an email pushing for action to stem the outbreak. As of Friday, 660 sailors on the aircraft carrier, now docked at Guam, had tested positive for the virus a...
