Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Last updated 4/21/2020 at 3:48pm
LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small-business payroll fund and provided new money for hospitals and testing.
Passage was swift and unanimous, despite opposition from conservative Republicans. President Donald Trump tweeted his support, pledging to sign it into law. It now goes to the House, with votes set for Thursday.
"I urge the House to pass the bill," Trump said at the White House.
After nearly two weeks of negoti...
