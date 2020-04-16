Some sex assault victims collect own evidence amid pandemic

OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fears of getting infected with the coronavirus have prompted authorities in Northern California to allow some sexual assault victims to collect evidence with a nurse directing them in the hourslong process through a video call.

The temporary measure put in place in Monterey County after shelter-in-place orders were issued last month to stop the spread of the virus raises issues of evidence contamination and other problems that would be challenged in court, defense attorneys said.

Monterey County Deputy District Attorney Lana Nassoura...