Teachers on TV: Classes hit the airwaves during pandemic

MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Using his cat's blanket as green screen, history teacher Bill Smith recorded himself teaching a lesson on New Jersey's underground railroad, taking student viewers on a tour of sites including a river where slave hunters would try to reenslave people attempting crossings.

The lesson was broadcast over television airwaves for the state's homebound students, part of an effort to keep children engaged in learning during the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is such a weird, strange and tragic time," said Smith, a teacher at Southern Regional High S...