TV doctors Oz and Phil explaining controversial Fox comments

DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Two television doctors — Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil — are finding themselves trying to explain comments they made about coronavirus restrictions during appearances on Fox News Channel this week.

Mehmet Oz says that he misspoke in an interview with Fox's Sean Hannity, when he said reopening schools was a "very appetizing opportunity" despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Phil McGraw, another daytime talk show host who, like Oz, catapulted to TV fame as a protege of Oprah Winfrey, received social media heat for comparing coronavirus deaths to those caus...