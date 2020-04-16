USDA Forest Service releases Community Wildfire Risk website

WASHINGTON – For the first time, community wildfire risk has been mapped nationwide to help community leaders mitigate risk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service released their free, interactive, easy-to-use website, “Wildfire Risk to Communities.” This website is designed to help community leaders nationwide understand how wildfire risk varies across a state, region or county and allow them to prioritize actions to protect their communities.

The Forest Service is leading the Wildfire Risk to Communities project, as directed by Congress in the 2018 Consolidated Appropr...