Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

White House moves to weaken EPA rule on toxic compounds

 
Last updated 4/17/2020 at 5:39pm



ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump White House intervened to weaken one of the few public health protections pursued by its own administration, a rule to limit the use of a toxic industrial compound in consumer products, according to communications between the White House and Environmental Protection Agency.

The documents show that the White House Office of Management and Budget formally notified the EPA by email last July that it was stepping into the crafting of the rule on the compound, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, used in nonstick and stai...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
