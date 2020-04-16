With no school, calls drop but child abuse hasn't amid virus

AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - With schools closed and teachers unable to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect, child welfare agencies have lost some of their best eyes and ears during a stressful time for families who have lost jobs and are locked down together during the coronavirus pandemic.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and across the country, states are reporting fewer calls to child abuse hotlines, not because officials believe there are fewer cases but because they're going unreported.

"When there are large-scale job losses in communities, child...