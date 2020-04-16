Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Bonsall Woman's Club makes masks for Palomar Hospital

 
Last updated 4/17/2020 at 3:17am

BONSALL – While their community may have been put in an altered lifestyle, modified lockdown and “stay at home” scenario when compared to the usual lifestyles, it does not mean Bonsall Woman's Club members have to take the coronavirus pandemic sitting down.

During difficult times, adapting, improvising and overcoming is their motto. The women in BWC are active members of the club because they have the needs of the community forefront in their minds.

One such is Bea Liner who serves as the club’s Craft Chair and also serves as first vice president. A request was recently made known...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
