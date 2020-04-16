Cool weather today, but county to warm up midweek

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A deep marine layer will keep the weather cool today, with periods of gusty mountain and desert winds through Tuesday, forecasters said.

An increase in onshore flow will bring back low clouds across the coast and valleys Sunday night, the National Weather Service said, with very light showers across the mountains and valleys.

Sunday's high's were forecast in the 60s across the county, with overnight temperatures expected in the low 50s.

Starting Wednesday, a large area of high pressure to the southwest will move into Southern California, forecasters said. Onshore flow wil...