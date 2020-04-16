Coronavirus deaths rise to 71 as protests against stay-home orders are held

'We're not there yet,' county public health officer says on lifting restrictions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County grew by 55 to 2,213 today and a 58-year-old man with underlying health conditions died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 71 people, county health officials said.

Positive cases requiring hospitalization was reported at 537, and 187 were placed in intensive care, the county said.

The highest number of cases, 418, was in the 50-59 age range and the second highest, 412, was 30-39 years, the county reported.

There are 1,099 women who have tested positive and 1,110 men.

Meanwhile, some San Diegans took to the stree...