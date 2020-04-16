Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Coronavirus deaths rise to 71 as protests against stay-home orders are held

'We're not there yet,' county public health officer says on lifting restrictions

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/18/2020 at 6:30pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County grew by 55 to 2,213 today and a 58-year-old man with underlying health conditions died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 71 people, county health officials said.

Positive cases requiring hospitalization was reported at 537, and 187 were placed in intensive care, the county said.

The highest number of cases, 418, was in the 50-59 age range and the second highest, 412, was 30-39 years, the county reported.

There are 1,099 women who have tested positive and 1,110 men.

Meanwhile, some San Diegans took to the stree...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/18/2020 18:38