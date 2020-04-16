County budget moved back, capital projects to be suspended

San Diego County’s 2020-2021 budget hearings will not be in June as has been the case in past years and capital projects will be suspended.

The announcement by Helen Robbins-Meyer, chief administrative officer of San Diego County, was made during the March 24 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting as part of update on the coronavirus epidemic. Robbins-Meyer cited the cost of containing the coronavirus outbreak in conjunction with lost revenues for the decision.

“We will suspend all of our capital projects,” Robbins-Meyer said. “Things that seemed essential a month ago will...