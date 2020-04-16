Couple elopes amid a whirlwind of circumstances

Armand and Sadie Rack are married at the last possible moment Monday, March 16, just before the Orange County Courthouse was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak and closure of county buildings.

Despite all the trials and tribulations that it took to get Sadie, 25, and Armand Rack, 26, married, the newly wedded Temecula couple regret nothing.

The young couple, who met more than eight years ago just after high school and recently lived in Bonsall, were secretly married at the historic Orange County Courthouse.

"The local courthouses were a bit plain and we wanted something with character so we had our hearts set on the old Orange County Courthouse," Sadie Rack said. "The history is awesome; it's historic and it's the oldest courthouse in California.

"We wanted to secretly elope at...