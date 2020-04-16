Cox to offer free internet for low-income families with children in school

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cox Communications has announced it will offer free internet service through mid-July for eligible low-income families with a student in kindergarten through 12th grade who is studying at home.

Customers signing up before May 15 can receive the offer, which provides the company's Connect2Compete service free of charge until July 15.

The offer for the Connect2Compete service is available to families who have at least one kindergarten through 12th grade student at home, and receive benefits from the National School Lunch Program, SNAP or TANF programs or live in public housi...