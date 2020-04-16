Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

FUESD board praises Singh for pandemic response

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/17/2020 at 3:39am



In a jointly-signed letter, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District’s governing board lauded the district’s superintendent, Candace Singh, for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

In January, the board was split 4-1 in granting a salary increase to Singh, with board member Caron Lieber clashing with the majority and casting the sole ‘no’ vote. Singh earned a bit under $330,000 in 2018.

But the board was united in highlighting “the leadership and integrity we have witnessed of FUESD Superintendent Dr. Candace Singh and her brilliant team as they navigate th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019