FUESD board praises Singh for pandemic response

In a jointly-signed letter, the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District’s governing board lauded the district’s superintendent, Candace Singh, for her leadership during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

In January, the board was split 4-1 in granting a salary increase to Singh, with board member Caron Lieber clashing with the majority and casting the sole ‘no’ vote. Singh earned a bit under $330,000 in 2018.

But the board was united in highlighting “the leadership and integrity we have witnessed of FUESD Superintendent Dr. Candace Singh and her brilliant team as they navigate th...