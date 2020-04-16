FUHSD uses bus stops to deliver lunches

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 4/16/2020 at 10:20pm
Village News/Shane Gibson photo
Fallbrook school bus driver Nancy Calderon helps deliver school lunch meals during one of the daily routes to students who live on U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton while all schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For access to this article please
sign in or
subscribe.
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019
Reader Comments
(0)