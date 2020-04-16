Home sales in SD County well below last year's figures, but may be recovering

Last updated 4/23/2020 at 5:20pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A precipitous drop in home sales during the second

half of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic has since leveled off and begun to

recover, a report released today by real estate site Zillow found.

While sales are down 22.5% year-over-year, San Diego is still one of

the better-off large metropolitan areas. Among large metros, pending sales have

fallen the most compared to a year ago in Pittsburgh, down 74.4%, Detroit down,

66.8%, and Los Angeles, down 58.7%. They have fallen the least in Cleveland, at

16.8%.

San Diego's sales have improved over last week's figures by 2...