Home sales in SD County well below last year's figures, but may be recovering
Last updated 4/23/2020 at 5:20pm
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A precipitous drop in home sales during the second
half of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic has since leveled off and begun to
recover, a report released today by real estate site Zillow found.
While sales are down 22.5% year-over-year, San Diego is still one of
the better-off large metropolitan areas. Among large metros, pending sales have
fallen the most compared to a year ago in Pittsburgh, down 74.4%, Detroit down,
66.8%, and Los Angeles, down 58.7%. They have fallen the least in Cleveland, at
16.8%.
San Diego's sales have improved over last week's figures by 2...
