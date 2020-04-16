Hot temps expected throughout San Diego County heading into weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Temperatures could climb into the 90s today in the San Diego County inland valleys for the first time this year and highs in the deserts could reach the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperates are expected to reach 84 degrees on Thursday, 91 degrees in Fallbrook on Friday, 87 degrees on Saturday and 83 degrees on Sunday.

A patch of high pressure will drift in from the coast starting today, causing a rapid rise in temperatures before conditions start cooling on Sunday, forecasters said.

The NWS issued a heat advisory that will be in effec...