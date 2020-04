Fallbrook High's clocktower has been lit up with red white and blue as a show of solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, April 16 Fallbrook Union High School superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez sent this photo to the Village News with the following message: "In case you haven't driven by FUHS this evening, our amazing Maintenance and Operation Dept. led by Bob Salas, Director, surprised us with a message of hope today."