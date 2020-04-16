Newsmakers Podcast: Dr. James Rhee and the latest intel regarding COVID-19, loosening of social distancing rules, and more

This is the second conversation with Dr. James W. Rhee, Medical Director of United Medical Doctors Urgent Care in Murrieta and Temecula about the latest updates surrounding COVID-19, the loosening of social distancing rules, treatments and some of the issues still facing the healthcare industry.

Direct Link: https://www.reedermediapods.com/e/drjamesrhee-2/

Download link: https://jreederg.podbean.com/mf/play/89ev7v/United_Medical_Interview_2_-_4_22_20_6_00_PM.mp3

iOS/Apple users: Open the Podcast app on your iPhone and search "ReederMedia Podcast Network" to download.

If you would like to get an antibody test done, United Medical Doctors Urgent Care is offering them now, visit www.unitedmdurgentcare.com for more information.