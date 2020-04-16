Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Producer 

Newsmakers Podcast: Dr. James Rhee and the latest intel regarding COVID-19, loosening of social distancing rules, and more

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 4/22/2020 at 6:36pm

This is the second conversation with Dr. James W. Rhee, Medical Director of United Medical Doctors Urgent Care in Murrieta and Temecula about the latest updates surrounding COVID-19, the loosening of social distancing rules, treatments and some of the issues still facing the healthcare industry.

Direct Link: https://www.reedermediapods.com/e/drjamesrhee-2/

Download link: https://jreederg.podbean.com/mf/play/89ev7v/United_Medical_Interview_2_-_4_22_20_6_00_PM.mp3

iOS/Apple users: Open the Podcast app on your iPhone and search "ReederMedia Podcast Network" to download.

If you would like to get an antibody test done, United Medical Doctors Urgent Care is offering them now, visit www.unitedmdurgentcare.com for more information.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/23/2020 03:04