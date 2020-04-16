SBA clarifies eligibility of faith-based organizations to participate in paycheck protection and economic injury disaster loan programs

WASHINGTON â€“Â Jovita Carranza, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced that SBAÂ issuedÂ guidanceÂ clarifying that all faith-based organizations impacted by the coronavirus are eligible to participate in the paycheck protection program and the economic injury disaster loan program, without restrictions based on their religious identity or activities, to the extent they meet the eligibility criteria outlined in the CARES Act that was passed by Congress, signed into law by President Donald Trump and implemented by the Paycheck Protection Act Interim Final Rule.

â...