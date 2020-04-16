State public health officials name 11 SD County nursing homes with coronavirus outbreaks

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Department of Health officials today released the names of 261 nursing homes across the state with COVID-19 outbreaks, including 11 located in San Diego County.

The department's website said the list was a snapshot representing 86% of the state's 1,224 skilled-nursing facilities that have reported data within the last 24 hours.

Country Hills Post Acute in El Cajon reported the county's highest number of patients, 19, who tested positive for COVID-19. Fewer than 11 staff members tested positive.

Villa Rancho, a nursing home on Bernardo Center Drive, and The Bradl...