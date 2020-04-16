Suspect jailed in seemingly-random killing of Oceanside teacher

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An Oceanside woman was behind bars today on suspicion of attacking a neighbor she had never met and fatally stabbing him as he returned home from walking his dog on the morning of his 45th birthday.

Jennifer Ramos, 22, allegedly killed Jefferson Middle School physical education instructor Chad Danielson in his front yard in the 500 block of Garfield Street shortly before 8 a.m. last Friday, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Patrol officers arrived to find Danielson gravely wounded and the assailant -- described by witnesses as a large, long-haired man -- gone. Me...