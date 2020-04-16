Care for your mental health

These times can be overwhelming. While we love our homes, being forced to stay there for extended periods causes stress, anxiety and depression. We are worried about our income, our jobs, our children’s education, our health and our future.

So how do we cope with this new and very unreal lifestyle that the coronavirus has forced upon us? Remember, we are all in this together, and help is available. While we must physically isolate ourselves in order to help rein in the virus and “flatten the curve,” it is important to keep in touch with family members, friends and work associates via phone or social media. Staying connected is important and so is staying busy. Home improvement projects, reading and a good workout program help.

Many of us need to learn how to deal with the very real stress we are feeling. Taking care of mental health is just as important as maintaining physical health. We should all try to limit the time spent listening to or reading the news. We need to take care of our bodies, allow time to unwind, and reach out to others – while also maintaining social distancing of course.

For more information on coping with stress, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html.

Other valuable resources are also available. They include:

- Crisis Text Line, https://www.crisistextline.org, or text “HOME” to 741741

- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org or (800) 273-8255

- National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline, https://www.nami.org/Find-Support/NAMI-HelpLine or (800) 950-6264

- Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services National Helpline, https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or (800) 622-4357

- National Domestic Violence Hotline, https://www.thehotline.org, (800) 799-7233 or text “LOVEIS” to 22522

Please also visit my website at http://www.asm.ca.gov/75 and click on the “Coronavirus Helpful Resources Page” button for a variety of COVID-19 resources and information.

Remember, none of us is alone. Together, we will get through this, and we will all be stronger once it’s over.

Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.