Rancho Monserate needs another exit...Part II

Please read my Village News opinion piece dated March 5.

I am a resident in Rancho Monserate. I have strong feelings and a will to live.

I believe if there is a wildfire like the Lilac Fire in 2018 that many lives will be lost.

I believe there are ways to prevent the loss of lives and animals.

Here are more bullet points that I have researched in needing another entrance and exit besides Dulin Road:

How many individuals on these committees have actually come to Rancho Monserate and visually looked at Dulin Road and really know the impact it will have if there is a fire in trying to evacuate vehicles?

Dulin Road runs into Old Hwy 395. If there is a fire from the west and Dulin Road is used, we would encounter traffic from Lilac Road, causing a severe delay in moving the vehicles off Dulin Road onto Hwy 395, making it a prime area for disaster.

Ocean Breeze Ranch will generate an estimated 3,990 daily trips. The estimated Traffic Impact Fee, which will be paid is $2,200,235, and Ocean Breeze Ranch will also improve West Lilac Road to current public road standards and install a traffic signal at Old Highway 395 and West Lilac Road.

What are these funds being used for and how do you get an estimated 3,990 vehicles out of the park on Dulin road? Even one-third of these vehicles cannot be accommodated on Dulin Road in an emergency.

There was a surveyor that did a survey on putting a road in behind the golf course of Rancho Monserate, giving the opportunity for another road. I believe Rancho Monserate would give up part of the golf course to have another entrance and exit into the park. I was also told this idea was not viable because we would be upsetting the environmental area. Is the environmental area more important than lives?

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group held meetings in July 2018 and October 2019, about installing traffic calming features along Dulin Road.

What type of traffic calming features?

A raised crosswalk wide enough to accommodate a golf cart will allow safe crossing of Dulin Road by Rancho Monserate residents.

What type of a raised crosswalk and when is this supposed to be done?

The existing equestrian facility is on 375 acres and currently has approximately 165 horses. Although the size will be reduced, a Major Use Permit will allow up to 400 horses and up to 204,433 square feet of existing and proposed structures.

Eight existing barns, five houses and three manufactured homes used for employee housing, five water wells including three well houses, 34 covered and uncovered horse pens, one horse exercise area, two open area training arenas and nine horse structures will remain while 16 horse shade structures, one horse aquatic therapy pool, one equipment maintenance shop and four covered and uncovered horse pens are slated to be added.

In the event of a fire, all horses will shelter in place and will be moved to large pastures with the irrigation turned on.

So, this means there is no escape route for the horses, and they will be moved to a pasture with the irrigation turned on. Can you see 400 horses confined to a pasture with water turned on? We lost 50 horses in the Lilac Fire.

So, Fallbrook Community Group and city of San Diego; what does it take to get another entrance to the park and Ocean Breeze?

Don’t put Rancho Monserate residents, and everyone in jeopardy.

Cheryle Clinite