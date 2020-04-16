ACLU files lawsuit calling for detainee release at Otay Mesa Detention Center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The American Civil Liberties Union's San Diego chapter filed a class action lawsuit today calling for a drastic reduction in the number of detainees at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, where a COVID-19 outbreak has infected both detainees and staff members.

The ACLU is also seeking an emergency temporary restraining order demanding the immediate release of all Otay Mesa detainees over the age of 45 and people with underlying medical conditions, due to a heightened risk of coronavirus-related illness or death.

A court hearing has not yet been scheduled regarding the TRO....