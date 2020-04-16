Advisory Group to discuss how phased re-opening of county economy would work

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Economic Recovery Advisory Group will meet for the first time today to develop a framework for a phased re-opening of San Diego County's economy once the threat of COVID-19 has been tamed.

The group, which was announced Friday, consists of local "civic and business leaders'' representing a variety of industries that can advise how best to safely reopen for business, and how to have the local economy thrive in a business environment so widely impacted by COVID-19.

"This group will not be focusing on the when, but more on the how,'' San Diego County Superviso...