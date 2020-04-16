Alibaba founder donates personal protective equipment to UCSD Health

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has sent nearly half a million pieces of personal protective equipment to hospitals in the San Diego region, much of it expected to arrive this week, UC San Diego Health announced today.

Joe Tsai is a resident of San Diego with his wife Clara and their children. The Tsai family reached out to UCSD to help distribute equipment throughout the region to keep health care workers safe while battling COVID-19.

"Our university is privileged to play a role in assisting Joe and Clara in providing their generous donation of masks and...