Citing ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego Comic-Con canceled in 2020

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Comic-Con International announced today it is canceling this year's San Diego Comic-Con in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 celebration -- which had been scheduled for July 23-26 -- would have been the 51st iteration of the convention, one of San Diego's largest and most lucrative conventions. In 2019, more than 130,000 people attended.

Organizers said the event will return next year to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25.

``Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and...