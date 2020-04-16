Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Cox offers free internet for K-12 students amid COVID-19 school closures

 
Last updated 4/17/2020 at 7:04pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Cox Communications announced today it will be offering free internet service through mid-July for eligible low-income families with a student from kindergarten through 12th grade at home.

Customers signing up before May 15 can receive the offer, which provides the company's Connect2Compete service free of charge until July 15.

The offer for the Connect2Compete service is available to families who have at least one kindergarten through 12th grade student at home, and receive benefits from the National School Lunch Program, SNAP or TANF programs or live in public housi...



