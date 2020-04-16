Cuyamaca outdoor school begins home learning program

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Cuyamaca Outdoor School began offering its programs and learning content virtually today, as schools remain closed amid stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school is offered to 6th graders through the San Diego County Office of Education.

The home edition of the camp has videos, activities and lessons to engage students in science and connect them to nature right from their own homes.

"Our staff thought it would be fun to share with people videos of them out in nature in hopes that it would encourage students and families to do the same,'' principa...