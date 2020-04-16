Las Colinas Jail inmates make thousands of masks for COVID-19 protection

SANTEE (CNS) - To help fight the spread of COVID-19 in San Diego-area jails, inmates taking part in a sewing program at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility have made more than 10,000 face masks for fellow detainee in recent weeks, authorities reported today.

The garment workers at the Santee-area women's lockup facility have been making the protective face coverings since last month, according to sheriff's officials. One team cuts and designs the fabric, a second group assembles the components, and the completed masks are washed in hypoallergenic detergent before being packaged for...